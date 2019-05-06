The UCITS shares below are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 8 May 2019. Kapitalforeningen Wealth Invest is a new issuer on Nasdaq Copenhagen. ISIN DK0061067220 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name Wealth Invest CABA Optimal Plus AKL AKL CABA Optimal Plus I --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name, abbr. Wealth Inv AKL AKL CABA Optimal Plus I --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Capital Associations --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 172738 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name WEKCABOPTPLI --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=723350