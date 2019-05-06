Splicing Tapes Market Worth $593 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Splicing Tapes Market by Resin (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material (Paper/Tissue, Pet/Polyester, Non-Woven & Others), Application (Paper & Printing, Packaging, Electronics, Labeling), and Region - Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Splicing Tapes Market is projected to grow from USD 527 million in 2018 to USD 593 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.37% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=11550590

Browse in-depth TOC on

"Splicing Tapes Market"84 - Tables 43 - Figures 124 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/splicing-tapes-market-11550590.html

Acrylic is estimated to be the largest resin segment in the splicing tapes market during the forecast period.

The acrylic segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period because of its better adhesion to a variety of substrates. Acrylic splicing tapes are designed with high or low tack and high or low peel strength. These tapes are permeable to moisture that is measured by the moisture vapor transmission rate (MVTR). Acrylic splicing tapes release off from body or skin without leaving adhesive residue. These tapes suit both pulpable and non-repulpable paper production process.

Paper/tissue is estimated to be the largest backing material in the splicing tapes market during the forecast period.

The paper/tissue is the most popular backing material used in the manufacturing of splicing tapes. Easy availability, flexibility, and a high degree of printability are driving the demand for paper/tissue backing splicing tapes. Also, paper/ tissue backing tape comes with many attractive features such as UV resistance, repulpablity, and others. Repulpable paper/tissue tape line can be recycled without contamination of the broke pulp for use in paper mills, converters, newspapers, and web printers for roll closing/tabbing and splicing.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=11550590

APAC to account for the largest share of the splicing tapes market during the forecast period.

The rising demand for paper in various industries from economies such as Japan, India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Singapore, among others is contributing to the growth of the APAC splicing tapes market to. China is expected to lead the production and demand for splicing tape due to the increased paper and film production. It is also reportedly among the largest consumers of splicing tapes in the region.

Major vendors in the

Splicing Tapes Market

include 3M (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Scapa Group Plc (US), tesa SE (Germany), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada), Shurtape Technologies, Llc (US), ECHOtape (US), Orafol Europe Gmbh (Germany), and Adhesive Research, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=11550590

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, rubber, silicone), Technology (Solvent, Water and Hot-Melt-Based), Substrate (PP, Paper, PVC), Application (Packaging, Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive), and Region-Global Forecast to 2022

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market

by Resin type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Category (Commodity, Specialty), Backing Material (Polypropylene, Paper, PVC), Type, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/splicing-tapes-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg