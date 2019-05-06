Statkraft AS: Release of first quarter results 2019

Statkraft discloses first quarter results 2019 on Thursday 9 May 2019 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

Material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.com (http://www.statkraft.com/) and Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no/).

Live webcast

09:00 a.m. CET: Statkraft presents the results in a live webcast at www.statkraft.com (http://www.statkraft.com). The presentation will be held in English.

Contact:

Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com (mailto:arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

