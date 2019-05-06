RICOH Tours Announces Pre-Orders Now Open for THETA Z1, the Most Advanced 360° Camera for Creating Virtual Tours

$999 Award Winning Model Specifically for Those Wanting Even Higher Image Quality and Control

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / RICOH Tours, the industry's only complete and affordable 360° virtual tour solution under one global brand, announces pre-orders for the RICOH THETA Z1, the latest award-winning and most advanced 360° camera yet.

With both hardware and software developed by Ricoh, RICOH THETA Z1 integrates seamlessly with the RICOH Tours platform for optimum performance.

While delivering more advanced features, RICOH THETA Z1, together with RICOH Tours platform, offers the same quick and easy-to-use, all-in-one, automated DIY virtual tour solution for every agent and business. Simply capture a space with the single press of a button and the RICOH Tours cloud platform will convert individual spherical images automatically into a 360-degree virtual tour in a matter of seconds. This means users can create even more realistic virtual tours on the fly from the property faster than with any other solution available on the market today.

The key differences between the RICOH THETA Z1 and the RICOH THETA V are a four times bigger back-illuminated CMOS image sensor, much improved IS0 sensitivity especially in dark indoor spaces, support for RAW file format and improved HDR. The RICOH THETA Z1 is the perfect option for those who want increased image quality and more control over content so to offer clients the best virtual tour experience possible.





Important announcements regarding RICOH THETA Z1 sale by RICOH Tours:





* Ships on May 10th

* Ships to US addresses only (no charge)

* First-in, first-served basis

* Monopod not included

The RICOH THETA Z1 can be ordered by visiting https://www.ricohtours.com or connecting with RICOH Tours on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ricohtours.

