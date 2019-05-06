Weatherford Launches Victus Intelligent Managed Pressure Drilling

The Industry's Only Intelligent MPD System Developed With Over 3.5 Million Hours of MPD Field Data

BAAR, Switzerland, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) (the "Company" or "Weatherford") today unveiled Victus intelligent MPD, an Industry 4.0 solution that features intelligent control, equipment automation and leading technical competence driven by a global engineering organization. Based on experience in more than 7,600 MPD operations, Victus enables operators and drilling contractors to achieve their objectives with unmatched safety and cost savings in deep water, in shallow water or on land.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8413153-weatherford-victus-intelligent-mpd/

Victus initiates the next generation of MPD by incorporating decades of knowledge and data in thousands of wells across the world into one advanced system. It integrates rig equipment for machine-to-machine communication, real-time analysis of downhole conditions and rapid automated responses from a central location. Using an exclusive and time-tested algorithmic model, it precisely maintains bottomhole pressure to enhance the primary well control barrier. Victus also includes a new automated MPD riser system for floating drilling vessels, which minimizes rig up and rig down time to previously unachievable levels. The integrated, compact and smart riser design reduces installation time from two days to less than 20 minutes.

"Victus is a breakthrough that combines human intelligence with machine communication to drive MPD to new heights," said Anthony Spinler, Vice President of MPD at Weatherford. "Customers can confidently drill ahead as if they have near-infinite mud weight options available at all times. They can reduce rig time, eliminate most drilling hazards, and use the blowout preventer only when necessary."

The Weatherford Track Record - Five Decades of Empowering MPD Performance

Victus is the culmination of more than a half-century of MPD results for faster drilling, lower costs and more production. In 2018, 98.2% of MPD operations by the Company had zero nonproductive time.

"This is one of the highest performance ratings of any product or service company. Our personnel and the Weatherford intelligent control system give our customers real-time information to take the exact right action, at the right time, and to achieve the optimal outcome well after well," said Etienne Roux, President of Drilling and Evaluation at Weatherford.

Since 1968, Weatherford MPD engineers have partnered with operators and drilling contractors to solve the most difficult challenges. These are just some of the Company's MPD successes around the world:

SAVED 20,000

BARRELS OF MUD ONSHORE

SAUDIA ARABIA CIRCULATED

OUT 2 INFLUXES

IN HOURS OFFSHORE EGYPT SAVED OVER 15 HOURS OFFSHORE MEXICO

SAVED OVER

$18 MILLION DEEPWATER US



Victus intelligent MPD will make its official debut at Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) with a presentation on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. (Booth 1839).

About Weatherford

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in more than 80 countries and has a network of approximately 700 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs approximately 26,500 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts:

Christoph Bausch

+1.713.836.4615

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Karen David-Green

+1.713.836.7430

Senior Vice President Stakeholder Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/19990308/WEATHERFORDLOGO