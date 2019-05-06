CP Kelco U.S., Inc.: CP Kelco Names Azelis as New Distributor for Nordic Markets

ATLANTA, May 06, 2019, a leading global producer of nature-based ingredient solutions, announced today that Azelis will be its exclusive distributor for CP Kelco products sold into food and beverage applications in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland and the Faroe Islands, effective June 24, 2019.



As a key distribution partner of CP Kelco in parts of Europe and Asia for years, Azelis is a leading global distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, driving growth in line with CP Kelco's business strategy.

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with Azelis into the Nordic markets," said Niels Thestrup, Vice President, EMEA Region for CP Kelco. "Together, our organizations are committed to deliver value-added solutions and services to meet and exceed our customers' expectations. We are excited about the support of a strong partner like Azelis to help formulators develop new products and applications with our nature-based ingredients."

Anna Bertona, CEO & President, Azelis EMEA, added, "Strong technical support is one of the cornerstones of Azelis' offering to customers. High quality ingredients from a market leader such as CP Kelco complete our current portfolio range in the Nordics, enabling our technical application team to offer the best possible solutions to customers. At the same time, it allows us better access to segments in the food industry like fruit, dairy, beverage and confectionery."

For more information about CP Kelco and Azelis, visit www.cpkelco.comand www.azelis.com.

About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with over 85 years of experience working with food, beverage, consumer and industrial products manufacturers worldwide. We unlock nature-powered success by applying ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers' goals to address consumer needs and preferences. What sets CP Kelco apart:

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the-art R&D facilities.

Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the-art R&D facilities. Sustainability . Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Our key product lines are Gellan Gum, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Diutan Gum, Cellulose Gum/CMC, Refined Locust Bean Gum and Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate, as well as other unique biopolymers. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

CONTACT:

Michele Cacdac-Jones

Director, Brand & Marketing Communications

michele.cacdac-jones@cpkelco.com

Mobile: +1 770 743 0564