Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase's Phase Ib Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Clinical Study Research Presented at the American Urological Association

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / Theralase Technologies Inc. ('Theralase' or the 'Company') (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQB: TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated PhotoDynamic Compounds ('PDC') and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers is pleased to announce the Company's Anti-Cancer Therapy ('ACT') for Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ('NMIBC') in a Phase Ib clinical study, was selected for presentation at the American Urological Association ('AUA') conference, held in Chicago, Illinois on May 3rd to May 6th, 2019.

The AUA is a premier urologic association, that provides invaluable support to the urologic community, with a mission to promote the highest standards of urological clinical care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy. The annual AUA conference brings together medical professionals and researchers from around the globe to discuss and present the latest advances in urological clinical care.

At this year's AUA conference, Lother Lilge, Ph.D., Professor of Medical Biophysics at the University of Toronto, Senior Scientist at University Health Network ('UHN') and a member of Theralase's Medical and Scientific Advisory Board presented, 'Improving the Safety and Efficacy of Photo Dynamic Therapy for NMIBC (Intravesical Ruthenium (II)-Photosensitizer and Light Dosimetry in a Phase 1b Clinical Trial)'.

Dr. Lilge's presentation focused on the technology and science used by the Company to successfully complete the Phase Ib NMIBC Clinical Study ('Study'); specifically: the laser light emission and laser light detection utilized to safely and effectively destroy NMIBC.

Shawn Shirazi, Ph.D., CEO - Drug Division, Theralase stated that, 'Human bladders come in a variety of shapes and sizes and the Company's ACT technology is able to automatically adjust the laser light delivered to the bladder wall in response to these differences through real-time laser light detection. This advanced ACT technology resulted in the Study demonstrating a 66% Complete Response ('CR'), for patients treated at the Therapeutic Dose (0.07 mg/cm2), up to 360 days post treatment. I look forward to the Study sites enrolling and treating patients in a Phase II NMIBC Clinical Study ('Study II') that has received Health Canada Clinical Trial Authorization and Investigational Testing Authorization, as well as UHN Research Ethics Board approval. Today's conventional therapies for NMIBC patients remains primarily palliative in nature and not curative. It is an honour for an organization, such as AUA to recognize the Company's research and achievements in developing technology to help destroy NMIBC. Theralase is firmly committed to developing the next stand of care for NMIBC'.

About Theralase Technologies Inc.

Theralase is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers.

Additional information is available at www.theralase.com and www.sedar.com

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which reflect the current expectations of management of the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's proposed development plans with respect to Photo Dynamic Compounds and their drug formulations. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", 'should', "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions including with respect to the ability of the Company to: adequately fund, secure the requisite regulatory approvals to commence and successfully complete a Phase II NMIBC clinical study in a timely fashion and implement its development plans. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements; including, without limitation, those listed in the filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in the press release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise except as required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchanges) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For More Information:

1.866.THE.LASE (843-5273)

416.699.LASE (5273)

Amelia Tudo, Investor Relations Coordinator

atudo@theralase.com

www.theralase.com

SOURCE: Theralase Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544161/Theralases-Phase-Ib-Non-Muscle-Invasive-Bladder-Cancer-Clinical-Study-Research-Presented-at-the-American-Urological-Association