Luxury Yacht Market to Reach $10.20 bn, Globally, by 2025 at 7.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Luxury Yacht Market by Size (75-120 feet, 121-250 feet and Above 250 feet), Type (Sailing luxury Yacht, Motorized Luxury Yacht, and Others), and Material (FRP/Composites, Metal/Alloys, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025." According to the report, the global luxury yacht market garnered $5.70 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $10.20 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Surge in number of individuals with high net worth, chartering of yachts, and increase in yacht tourism facilitate the growth in the global luxury yacht market. On the other hand, strict environmental policies and regulations of government along with surge in maintenance costs restrict the market growth. Contrarily, increase in inclination toward leisure and recreational activities and seamless luxury experience create new pathways in the industry.

121-250 feet segment estimated to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue

Based on size, the 121-250 feet segment accounted for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to ability to carry out high customizations for target audience. However, the above 250 feet segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to ease in handling with implementation of hydraulics and push-button electrics.

Motorized luxury yacht segment to maintain its dominance by 2025

Based on type, the motorized luxury yacht segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2025. This segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2025. It is a lucrative segment, owing to simpler operation as compared to its counterparts and its ability to cover distance in less time. The research also analyzes sailing luxury yacht and others.

Fiber reinforced polymers/composites segment to be lucrative

Based on material, the fiber reinforced polymers/composites segment is lucrative, contributing more than two-thirds of the total share in 2017 and registering the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to its light weight nature that enables increased speed, increased payload, and lowered of fuel consumption. Moreover, it possesses low stiffness and high corrosion resistance. The research also explores metal/alloys and other materials.

Europe to contribute the highest revenue by 2025

Europe held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share. This is due to presence of leading manufacturers in European countries such as Italy and the U.K. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to surge in demand, enhanced infrastructure, and ease in availability of raw materials.

Leading market players

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Alexander Marine Co. Ltd., Azimut Benetti S.p.A., Damen Shipyards Group, FERRETTI S.P.A., Feadship, Princess Yachts International plc, Horizon Yacht USA, Sunseeker International Limited, Sanlorenzo Spa, and Viking Yacht Company.

