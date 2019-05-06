First Sale Signals One World's Entry into Monetization Phase

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2019) - One World Phama Inc. (OTC Pink: OWPC), a fully licensed cannabis cultivator and manufacturer based in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia, is pleased to announce that it has entered into its first seed sale agreement in Colombia with Kevin Steven Ocampo Prieto of Bogota.

Through this long term, evergreen agreement, One World Pharma has agreed to provide Prieto with seeds of its non-psychoactive cannabis strains, which are in the registration procedure for the national register of commercial cultivars of the Instituto Colombiano Agropecuario (ICA).

"This sale represents an important first commercial step for One World Pharma and our plan to be a significant international seller of hemp and cannabis ingredients such as CBD, THC, and seeds," stated Brian Moore, Chief Operating Officer, One World Pharma. "This first sale represents a benchmark for our team as we have endeavored for some time to secure the approvals needed to legally cultivate and to blend modern technology and Colombia's own agricultural artisanship into truly exceptional strains."

"This seed sale is our first agreement under our seed license as we begin to serve the local market with our proprietary strains and we believe there will be many licensed growers we can assist as they build their businesses. I firmly believe this is just the tip of the iceberg for One World Pharma," added Moore. "We will also begin supplying seeds to the international market and are now firmly launched into our first monetization phase with our first sanctioned crops to be harvested this year. One World Pharma is well-positioned to be one of the significant producers and suppliers in Colombia, perhaps the finest cannabis cultivation ecosystem on the planet."

About One World Pharma

One World Pharma Inc. is the U.S. parent company of One World Pharma S.A.S, a fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer with offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Pharma planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, for research purposes and expects to begin harvesting commercially in the fourth quarter of 2019. The company intends to supply the highest quality cannabis and hemp derivatives in crude oil, distillate and isolate forms with industrial scale production to serve global cannabis demand. Its products will be produced and tested to GMP and ISO standards.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, risks related to operating in Colombia, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting One World Pharma, please refer to the Company's Current Report on 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 22, 2019, which is available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

