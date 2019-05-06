Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Updates

WALTHAM, Mass., May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported key business updates and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.



Minerva has five late-stage clinical efficacy trials ongoing with three product candidates, including a Phase 3 trial with roluperidone (MIN-101) for negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, a Phase 2b trial with MIN-117 for major depressive disorder (MDD) associated with anxiety and three Phase 2b trials with seltorexant (MIN-202) for insomnia disorder and MDD.

"I am very pleased to provide an update and insights into the progress we are making in all of our studies," said Dr. Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minerva. "We have updated forecast timelines for the roluperidone Phase 3 study and the MIN-117 Phase 2b study, both of which we now expect to read out in the fourth quarter of this year.

"Our three seltorexant studies will now read out sooner than anticipated, with patient enrollment completed in all three," said Dr. Luthringer. "We expect to report top-line results from both our first MDD trial and our insomnia trial in the second quarter of 2019, and we expect top-line results from our second MDD trial in the third quarter of 2019.

"The new timelines reflect the latest information available from our sites, as well as the care that we are taking both in recruiting subjects who meet stringent entry criteria and in engaging well-trained clinical investigators to evaluate the therapeutic benefit of our product candidates," said Dr. Luthringer. "I am pleased to report that patient selection to date has met these standards and the investigators are performing well. Our focus continues to be on trial conduct and data quality."

Development Updates

Roluperidone (MIN-101):

The Company is actively enrolling patients in the pivotal Phase 3 trial with roluperidone (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT03397134). Approximately 60 sites in the U.S. and Europe are participating in this trial, and target enrollment is approximately 500 patients. Completion of full enrollment is now expected in the second half of 2019, and top-line results from the 12-week, double-blind portion of the trial are expected in the fourth quarter of 2019.



In parallel with advancing its Phase 3 study, Minerva is continuing preparatory work for regulatory filing and commercialization. These activities include clinical pharmacology studies and manufacturing of registration batches.



Pre-clinical data presented at the 2019 Congress of the Schizophrenia International Research Society suggest a mechanistic role for roluperidone in addressing negative symptoms. Presenters also indicated the potential of roluperidone for disease modification and improved neuroplasticity.

Seltorexant (MIN-202 or JNJ-42847922), under joint development with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (Janssen):

Three Phase 2b clinical trials are ongoing with seltorexant, including two in MDD and one in insomnia disorder.



In the first MDD trial, designated as the 2001 trial (Clinicaltrials.gov Identifier: NCT03227224), patient enrollment has been completed, with 287 patients enrolled at clinical sites in the U.S., Europe and Japan. Top-line results from this trial are expected in the second quarter of 2019.



Enrollment has also been completed in the insomnia trial, designated as the 2005 trial (Clinicaltrials.gov Identifier: NCT03375203), with approximately 360 patients enrolled at clinical sites in the U.S., Europe and Japan. Top-line results are expected in the second quarter of 2019.



In the second MDD trial, designated as the 2002 trial (Clinicaltrials.gov Identifier NCT03321526), patient enrollment has also been completed, with 100 patients enrolled at clinical sites in the U.S. Top-line results from this trial are expected in the third quarter of 2019.

MIN-117:

A Phase 2b trial is ongoing with MIN-117 to treat patients diagnosed with MDD and associated anxiety disorders (Clinicaltrials.gov Identifier: NCT03446846). Approximately 324 patients are expected to be enrolled at 40 clinical sites in the U.S. and Europe. Completion of enrollment is now expected in the third quarter of 2019, with top-line results expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results



Net Loss: Net loss was $15.8 million for the first quarter of 2019, or a loss per share of $0.41 (basic and diluted), compared to a net loss of $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2018, or a loss per share of $0.32 (basic and diluted).



Net loss was $15.8 million for the first quarter of 2019, or a loss per share of $0.41 (basic and diluted), compared to a net loss of $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2018, or a loss per share of $0.32 (basic and diluted). R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase in R&D expenses primarily reflects higher development expenses for the Phase 3 clinical trial of roluperidone and the Phase 2b clinical trial of MIN-117. R&D expenses are expected to increase during 2019 with increased patient enrollment and related support activities for the roluperidone and MIN-117 clinical trials.



Research and development (R&D) expenses were $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase in R&D expenses primarily reflects higher development expenses for the Phase 3 clinical trial of roluperidone and the Phase 2b clinical trial of MIN-117. R&D expenses are expected to increase during 2019 with increased patient enrollment and related support activities for the roluperidone and MIN-117 clinical trials. G&A Expenses: General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2018. This increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expenses and salary costs from increased staffing to support the Company's pre-commercial activities.



General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2018. This increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expenses and salary costs from increased staffing to support the Company's pre-commercial activities. Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities as of March 31, 2019 were approximately $79.3 million.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,608 $ 50,235 Marketable securities 48,557 37,763 Restricted cash 100 100 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,054 1,921 Total current assets 80,319 90,019 Marketable securities - noncurrent - - Equipment, net 29 33 Other noncurrent assets 15 15 Operating lease right-of-use assets 371 - In-process research and development 34,200 34,200 Goodwill 14,869 14,869 Total Assets $ 129,803 $ 139,136 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Notes payable $ - $ - Accounts payable 3,026 1,799 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,721 1,810 Operating leases 156 - Total current liabilities 6,903 3,609 Long-Term Liabilities: Deferred taxes 4,057 4,057 Deferred revenue 41,176 41,176 Other noncurrent liabilities - 29 Noncurrent operating leases 243 - Total liabilities 52,379 48,871 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 307,800 304,814 Accumulated deficit (230,380 ) (214,553 ) Total stockholders' equity 77,424 90,265 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 129,803 $ 139,136









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,



(in thousands, except per share amounts)



2019 2018 Revenues $ - $ - Operating expenses: Research and development 11,606 8,449 General and administrative 4,706 4,294 Total operating expenses 16,312 12,743 Foreign exchange losses (6 ) (18 ) Investment income 491 414 Interest expense - (71 ) Loss before income taxes (15,827 ) (12,418 ) Benefit for income taxes - - Net (loss) income $ (15,827 ) $ (12,418 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.41 ) $ (0.32 ) Weighted average shares: Basic and diluted 38,968 38,749

