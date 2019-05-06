Bardy Diagnostics Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Groundbreaking Carnation Ambulatory Monitor Patch for Arrhythmia Monitoring

CAM's unique P-wave-centric ECG monitor offers unmatched signal clarity and superior arrhythmia detection

SANTA CLARA, California, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American remote cardiac monitoring market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. (BardyDx) with the 2019 North America Technology Innovation Award for its Carnation Ambulatory Monitor (CAM) patch. The CAM patch is a first-of-its-kind P-wave-centric surface electrocardiograph (ECG) arrhythmia detection device that leverages state-of-the-art engineering and design to deliver groundbreaking monitoring.

"The patch's use of advanced engineering and design allows it to detect different arrhythmias occurring at the same time, positively impacting patient management, especially when the arrhythmias may require different treatment decisions. For example, the CAM patch can accurately detect classic atrial flutter (AFL) and paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (PAF) occurrences. With a typical monitor, AFL may be obscured by AF presence, resulting in inadequate treatments and increased costs and risks to the patient," said Kamaljit Behera, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "BardyDX developed the CAM patch to provide optimal detection and clear recording of the often difficult to detect P-wave, the signal of the ECG waveform that is essential for accurate arrhythmia diagnosis and subsequent patient management."

The CAM patch's novel circuit design and signal capture technologies result in accurate and clear P-wave detection and recording. As a result, the CAM patch delivers improved ECG resolution and diagnostic accuracy while simultaneously providing continuous data on the heart's rhythm.

In addition, CAM patch's ease-of-use promotes patient compliance and streamlines clinical workflows. To simplify diagnostics and reporting further, BDxCONNECT, a companion patient management portal, provides healthcare professionals with a single system for creating, accessing, and managing patient CAM reports. Finally, BardyDx's augmented intelligence and visualization technologies will accelerate information delivery and clinically meaningful insights to clinicians while enhancing operational efficiencies.

"These product benefits have earned the company a wide interest from investors, including some of the largest healthcare venture capital firms, and many of the top US health systems are already using the CAM patch. Furthermore, the device is one of only a few monitors suitable for pediatric applications," noted Behera. "Overall, BardyDx's thought leadership, unparalleled innovation, and disruptive potential have positioned it for greater adoption in the cardiac monitoring market."

