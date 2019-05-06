United States Antimony Corporation: U.S. Antimony Reports Doubling Of Mexican Smelter Capacity

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC", NYSE American "UAMY") reported a doubling of its Madero, Coahuila, Mexican smelter capacity with the startup of the No. 2 long rotary furnace (LRF). This is expected to double Mexican production by the end of Q2 due to the increased output of the Wadley and Guadalupe Mines. During Q1 of 2019, the Mexican production per month was approximately 69,000 pounds. For future production increases, there are four more LRFs at Madero, and construction has begun on the No. 3 LRF.

No. 2 LRF in production roasting direct shipping ore and having slag removed

No. 2 LRF showing entire installation from left to right, 105 foot stack in background, dust collector in

front of stack, cooling ducting, and furnace

The five-acre cyanide leach pond at the Puerto Blanco mill for the Los Juarez gold, silver, and antimony mine has been excavated and a culvert has been placed in it to divert stormwater from running into the pond. The pond is now ready for the HDPE liner which will be the last major expenditure. The wiring, tailings pipelines, and screens have been finished. Testing and startup of the plant is anticipated during Q2 2019.

Five-acre tailings pond with culvert is ready for the HDPE liner

The Puerto Blanco leach plant for the Los Juarez gold and silver is nearing completion

Estimated production for April 2019 was as follows:

Product April Antimony pounds 171,726 Zeolite short tons 1,172

Inventories of Mexican antimony mine ore continue to grow. The average Rotterdam price for antimony metal during April 2019 was $7,246.25 per metric ton or $3.287 per pound. Bear River Zeolite sales continue strong.

CEO John Lawrence said "The startup of the No. 2 LRF will liquidate the prepaid inventory of mine ore to help fund the Los Juarez gold, silver and antimony property leach plant and provide operating funds."

About U.S. Antimony

US Antimony is a growing, vertically-integrated natural resource company that has production and diversified operations in precious metals, zeolite and antimony.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-KSB with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

