Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Board Appointment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V: SKYG) (US:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Catherine Fitzgerald to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Catherine Fitzgerald, M.Sc., P.Geo. is a Professional Geologist with over 15 years of experience in mineral exploration and resource development in both the public and private sector. She was directly involved in mineral deposit definition and resource development for diamond deposits such as the Renard Mine, Quebec's first diamond mine, and the Chidliak Project, which was recently acquired by De Beers Canada through a friendly takeover of Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. As part of the Renard and Chidliak resource development teams, direct contributions by Catherine resulted in a combined NPV increase of $1.1 billion CAD. She is currently Senior Resource Development Geologist for High Power Exploration, a private venture exploring and developing projects that include Ni-PGE-massive sulphide, porphyry Cu-Au-Mo, and polymetallic vein deposits located in North and South America. Catherine holds a M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Victoria and is a registered Professional Geoscientist in B.C. and NT/NU.

"We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Catherine to our Board. She brings a wealth of knowledge to the team as we get set for an active season on the Clone project in the Golden Triangle, B.C.," stated Mike England, CEO of Sky Gold.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company with a focus in the Golden Triangle, B.C.

