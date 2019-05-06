SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global SEM Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

SEM services are widely being leveraged as cost-effective digital marketing techniques to generate higher conversion rates. Buyers across several business sectors are allocating more budget on the SEO category segment to improve their visibility and drive traffic towards their websites. According to the market forecasts, the value of the SEO segment alone will reach USD 79 billion by 2020. However, inflation rates will drive labor costs in regions like APAC and South America, that will consequently peak the cost of SEM services in those regions.

Business sectors in the US are capitalizing on the immense popularity of social media and are integrating their SEM campaign with this platform. This has been proven to improve the visibility of buyer's portfolio of products and services and increase buyers' searches on search engines. While the prevalence of ad blockers will hinder the growth of the search engine marketing segment in Europe, the SOE segment is expected to continue growing at a stable rate.

This SEM services procurement research report offers a scrupulous analysis of the supply market forecasts, sustainability and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it also provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategies to cut down on costs.

"Buyers must consider partnering with service providers that use the content management software that enables the advertisements to bypass ad blockers and reach the target audience," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This SEM services market intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category spend:

Use of SEO as the most cost-effective digital marketing medium is likely to drive market

Service providers' value addition capability is a key selection criterion for buyers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report provides information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

