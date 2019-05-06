The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 7 May 2019. ISIN DK0010305077 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Small Cap Danmark ------------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 3,750,000 shares of DKK 20 (DKK 75,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Change: DKK 71,250,000 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 3,750,000 shares of DKK 1 (DKK 3,750,000) ------------------------------------------------------------------ New face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: SCD ------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 3378 ------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=723406