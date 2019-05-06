KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 3rd Annual Cannabis Conference

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) ("KushCo" or the "Company"), today announced that its Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Stephen Christoffersen, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 2019 Cannabis Conference at the Grand Hyatt in New York on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Mr. Christoffersen will be presenting at 11:00 AM Eastern Time in Track 3.

The Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Conference provides attendees the opportunity to gain valuable insight into the rapidly-developing cannabis industry from some of the industry's leading experts. The full-day event will feature industry leaders sharing their perspectives on the exciting opportunities and challenges experienced within the industry.

About KushCo Holdings, Inc.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide, product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888)-920-5874.

