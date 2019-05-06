The 10 MW project in the Tatouine governorate was selected in the 70 MW solar tender which the Tunisian government issued in May 2017. The plant is being built by Italian oil company Eni and Tunisian oil provider ETAP.A consortium formed by Eni International, a unit of Italian oil group Eni, and the Tunisian state-owned oil company Enterprise Tunisienne d'Activités Pétrolières (ETAP) has begun work on a 10 MW solar power plant at an unspecified location in the Tatouine governorate, which is Tunisia's southernmost region. "The plant, equipped with a solar tracking system capable of optimizing ...

