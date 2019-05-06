SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Cold Chain Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Buyers from the pharmaceutical, medical, and food industries are creating substantial demand for cold chain solutions for the shipment of their perishable cargo. This is expected to act as one of the primary growth drivers of the cold chain category. Currently, the food and beverage industry claims the largest share of the cold chain market owing to an increase in trade of perishable food. However, frequent fluctuations of the fuel and energy price will add to the supplier's overall operational costs which will be finally incurred by buyers in the form of excess procurement spend.

Cold chain solutions are becoming an integral part of the food supply chain management in the US mostly because of the increasing frequency of online grocery shopping in the region. This is creating demand for newer cold chain warehouses which is driving the category spend momentum in the US. However, limited infrastructure support, minimal support from governments in terms of subsidies, and outdated storage facilities will significantly hinder the category growth across some of the regions in APAC.

This cold chain market intelligence report offers category pricing insights that will aid enterprises to better plan their category spend and identify avenues to reduce excess spend. An overview of the pricing models, supply chain margins, supplier cost structure, and regional spend dynamics is also offered in this cold chain market intelligence report.

"Collaborating with service providers that exhibit a readiness to deliver even after a sudden surge in sales and extreme climate conditions will minimize cargo spoilage," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This cold chain procurement research report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

Adoption of automation and AI can increase buyers' cost-saving opportunities

Growth in international trade of perishable goods and products will drive the category

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Cold chain

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

