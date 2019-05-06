Greece Sotheby's International Realty Expands its International Marketing Programme

ATHENS, Greece, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greece Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce the latest additions to its international marketing programme, collaborating with two mainstream global media outlets, both with high readership reaching Greece Sotheby's International Realty's core clientele.

The Telegraph, with its primary readers in the United Kingdom, appeals to a vital feeder market for Greece. The campaign targets the Telegraph's affluent audience and provides Greece Sotheby's International Realty with broad and valuable exposure, including presence on the newspaper's luxury property & architecture pages, extensive video distribution, and social media promotion.

Bloomberg Properties is a new real estate portal engaging Bloomberg's audiences with high-quality property content, powered by James Edition. The Sotheby's International Realty brand is Bloomberg Properties' exclusive launch partner, and intensive advertising will drive consumers to the new channel.

"We are pleased to offer our clients the opportunity of having their prestigious homes showcased to this significant segment of affluent buyers. It is worth noting that our firm has seen a 34,04% increase in property requests for Q1 2019 in relation to 2018. The Bloomberg and The Telegraph additions to our global marketing platforms are expected to strengthen further both awareness and demand for Greek luxury homes," said Mr Savvas Savvaidis, President and CEO at Greece Sotheby's International Realty.

CONTACT: Greece Sotheby's International Realty, info@sothebysrealty.gr

