Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Acquires Glenelg Vanadium Property - Southwest New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has acquired, through an option agreement and by staking, the Glenelg Vanadium Property, located in southwest New Brunswick. Recent bedrock grab samples from the property from a layered intrusion returned significant levels of vanadium and titanium. Historic grab bedrock samples are reported to return significant levels for gold, cobalt and bismuth. The property is located approximately 5 kilometers southeast of the Clarence Stream Gold Project of Galway Metals Inc.

Recent and historic bedrock grab samples of 0.33 & 0.42% V2O5.

Historic bedrock grab sample of 14 g/t Au, 1.38% Bi, 0.65% Co and 27.5 % TiO2.

Vanadium, titanium and iron mineralization in layered Bocabec Gabbro Complex.



(To view the full-sized image, please click here)

The Glenelg property has seen little exploration. Company management cannot find evidence of historical drilling within the property. The property is reported to be underlain by the Silurian Bocabec Gabbro Complex (gabbro, minor granodiorite, diorite and granite).

Polymetallic veins were discovered within the property during 2006 and 2013 by one of the option partners. A grab sample collected during 2006 was reported to return 2.6 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 0.65% cobalt. Another grab sample was reported to return greater than 1% copper and 0.15% cobalt. A 2013 grab sample from a sulfide vein was reported to return 14 g/t gold, 1.28% bismuth and 0.12% cobalt.

A 2013 sample collected by one of the option partners from a magnetic layer in the Bocabec Gabbro Complex was reported to return 0.237% vanadium (0.42% V2O5), 16.5% titanium (27.5% TiO2) and greater than 30% iron.

A grab sample from a magnetic layer collected by Great Atlantic during 2018 returned 0.188% vanadium (0.33% V2O5), 10.10.3% TiO2 and 25.71% iron. This sample was collected by a qualified person. This sample was analyzed by ALS Canada Ltd. by XRF Fusion.



(To view the full-sized image, please click here)





(To view the full-sized image, please click here)



The Glenelg Property is located approximately 5 kilometers southeast of the Clarence Stream Gold Project of Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV.GWM). Galway reported a NI 43-101 resource estimate for the project during 2018, reporting total Measured plus Indicated resources of 6,178,000 tonnes at 1.96 g/t gold (390,000 ounces of gold) and total Inferred resources of 3,409,000 tonnes at 2.53 g/t gold (277,000 ounces of gold). Galway recently reported a new gold discovery at the Clarence Stream Gold Project with one hole reported to intersect 7.3 g/t gold over 36.7 meters core length (Galway News Release of February 13, 2019).

The Glenelg Vanadium Property is located within southwest New Brunswick approximately 20 kilometers east of the town of St. Stephen and approximately 15 kilometers northwest of the Company's Mascarene Property which hosts multiple mineral occurrences with cobalt, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, gold and / or silver. The Glenelg Vanadium Property covers an area of approximately 1,185 hectares.

Under the terms of the agreement, Great Atlantic may earn in a 100-per-cent interest in the property by making certain staged cash payments to the optionor over a five-year period as follows: (i) $10,000 in cash deposit (paid); (ii) $15,000 in cash on or before the first anniversary of the approval date; (iii) $30,000 in cash on or before the second anniversary of the approval date; (iv) $30,000 in cash on or before the third anniversary of the approval date; and (v) $40,000 on or before the fourth anniversary of the approval date; and (vi) $50,000 on or before the fifth anniversary of the approval date.

In the event Great Atlantic exercises the Option and acquires a 100% right, title and interest in and to the Property, the Optionor shall thereafter be entitled to a 2.0% net smelter return, payable upon the commencement of Commercial Production.

Optionee shall have the right to purchase one-half (50%) of the NSR Royalty from Optionor at any time by payment to Optionor of $1,000,000, leaving Optionor with a 1.0% remaining NSR Royalty or in stages example $500,000 for ½ of a percentage.

Readers are warned that mineralization at the Clarence Stream Gold Project and the Company's Mascarene Property are not necessarily indicative of mineralization within the Glenelg Vanadium Property. Readers are warned that historic data referred to in this News Release have not been verified by a qualified person.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

