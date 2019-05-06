Maui Camping Has Just Gotten Easier with the Launch of Kuleana Campers Maui's Brand New Website

Kuleana Campers Maui Rents Trucks that Come Complete with Rooftop Tents, Along with Camping Gear

KIHEI, HI / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / The founders of Kuleana Campers Maui, a company that helps people experience Maui, Hawaii camping in a fun and unique way, are pleased to announce the launch of their company and website.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of the company, Kristen and Frank, are avid adventure travelers and love spending time in the great outdoors. They enjoy camping on their beautiful home island of Maui so much, they decided to purchase a rooftop camper to make getting outside and camping easier than ever.

These wonderful experiences inspired the couple to launch their company and allow others to rent trucks with rooftop tents, plus all of the camping gear that visitors to the island need for the ultimate outdoors experience.

"We also provide maps and details about all the different camp sites on Maui," the spokesperson noted, adding that Kristen and Frank can help plan an itinerary that allows people to hit all the spots they want to see.

"Kuleana Campers Maui is ready to help you plan a second to none camping trip. We can't wait to help you explore the beautiful island of Maui in one of our totally equipped trucks and roof top tents."

People who book a Maui camping trip with the help of Kristen and Frank can currently choose from two camper rentals: the Honu Camper, which is a 2016 Toyota Tacoma, and the Tako Camper, a 2013 Toyota Tacoma. Both campers include a Tuff Stuff Overland Pop Up Tent and plenty of amenities.

Even though Kuleana Campers Maui was only launched a short time ago, there are already a number of positive reviews posted to the website. For example, as a literally happy camper wrote, the best part about their trip to Maui was booking a rooftop camper through the company.

"Kristin and Frank are genuine gems of the island and have so meticulously thought and executed the best way to experience this magical island," the customer wrote in the review.

Kuleana Campers Maui is truly an epic way to experience Maui, Hawaii. Spend a few days exploring the beautiful island of Maui in one of their camper trucks. Their trucks and rooftop tents come with everything people need for a great experience. For more information, please visit https://mauicampingkuleana.com/.

