MusclePharm Corporation: MusclePharm Announces Signing of this Season's The Bachelor star Colton Underwood for its Natural Series

BURBANK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / MusclePharm Corporation (OTCQB: MSLP) ("MusclePharm" or the "Company"), a scientifically driven, performance-lifestyle sports nutrition company is proud to announce a new endorsement agreement with this season's The Bachelor star, Colton Underwood. In this partnership, Colton will be the face of the MP Natural Series line of products. Colton broke onto the scene in season 14 of The Bachelorette before making his appearance as the star of The Bachelor this past January 2019. As a former NFL player who still trains hard in the gym, Colton made his mark on one of the hottest television reality series and embedded his name in American pop culture.

"I'm excited to be a part of the MusclePharm family," said Underwood. "Since leaving football, living a healthier, more natural lifestyle is priority of mine, so partnering with one of the largest sports nutrition brands in the world to support their Natural products seemed like a perfect fit."

In announcing the signing, Ryan Drexler, MusclePharm's CEO said, "We're excited about this new partnership with Colton. He is a wonderful role model who shares the same values as our company--family, community, and leading by example. As part of this partnership, we will continue to be involved in supporting Colton's nonprofit, The Legacy Foundation, a charity for cystic fibrosis."

The Legacy Foundation raises funds for research and provides equipment and resources for people of all ages living with cystic fibrosis. Since 2015, the Legacy Foundation has given nearly $100,000 in cash and equipment donations to CF patients as well as clinics and research organizations focused on treating people living with cystic fibrosis. http://www.coltonslegacy.org/about-the-legacy-foundation

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition & lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties include the MusclePharm Sport Series, Essentials Series, and recently-launched Natural Series, as well as FitMiss. MusclePharm products are available in more than 100 countries globally, helping athletes everywhere achieve goals related to strength, lean muscle growth, endurance, weight-loss, rapid recovery, athletic performance and general wellness. For more information, visit www.musclepharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by the Company to the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

