CenturyLink Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Help Enterprises Become More Agile on their Cloud Journeys

MONROE, Louisiana, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As global enterprises count on dynamic networks to connect to the cloud, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud to help drive digital transformation for companies. The partnership enables CenturyLink to combine a leading public cloud, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), with CenturyLink IT consulting services.

By joining the Google Cloud Partner Program, CenturyLink will provide implementation, sales and technical support to enterprises as they accelerate innovation with cloud solutions. This reinforces CenturyLink's support for GCP - in June 2018, the company announced it could connect customers to Google Cloud globally through Google Cloud Partner Interconnect. In addition, CenturyLink's global broadcast fiber network, Vyvx Cloud Connect, provides access to GCP by offering multi-site, diverse connectivity paths into GCP for high-bandwidth, high-quality video feeds.

"Our work with CenturyLink is a prime example of our fast-growing cloud ecosystem and Google Cloud's commitment to support the technology needs of enterprises today," said Carolee Gearhart, vice president of Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. "We look forward to continuing to expand our partnership with CenturyLink, which brings a wealth of expertise in SAP consulting, big data analytics and secure private networking to public and hybrid cloud workloads."

CenturyLink has established a Google Cloud center of excellence with certified Google Cloud Architects and Engineers who are highly skilled in cloud infrastructure, networking, migration and managed services. In addition, CenturyLink Cloud Connect Solutions for Google Cloud provides organizations with enterprise-grade, dedicated connectivity so they can move both private and public workloads from offices and data centers on their wide-area networks (WAN) to Google Cloud Platform in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. CenturyLink Cloud Connect is a service capable of delivering real-time connections between data centers and a variety of cloud services that enable organizations to scale on demand.

"This partnership enables global enterprises to leverage the power of CenturyLink's diverse global network combined with our innovative thought leadership in optimizing application deployment and advanced IT services that help meet the full range of their hybrid cloud needs," said Mahesh Dalvi, vice president, Global IT Solutions and Managed Services, CenturyLink. "Both Google Cloud and CenturyLink are highly focused on tackling complex enterprise needs, including the optimization of critical workloads such as SAP and Big Data."

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

