Visiongain Publishes Global Smart Coatings Market 2019-2029 Report

Global Smart Coatings Market by Product (Single-Layer, Multiple-Layers), by Function (Anti-Microbial, Anti-Corrosion, Anti-Fouling, Anti-Icing, Self-Cleaning, Self-Healing), by Application (Automotive & Transportation, Marine, Building & Construction, Aerospace & Defense), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Smart coatings are specialized films with variety of physical, chemical, electrical and mechanical properties that make them respond to environmental and other external stimuli.

• These coatings have self-repair and self-healing properties that make them suitable for corrosion protection, material protection and other surface improvement applications.

• Smart coatings are developed by combining functionality with design to offer the usual functions of coatings, such as protection and decoration.

Market Overview and Trends

• Smart coatings were developed way back in time, however in recent years, advanced multifunctional materials have become a potential subset of smart coatings.

• It is important to continue expanding applications of smart coatings, as its long-term durability, ease of repair and many such advantages would have a positive impact on the mainstream coatings market.

• Smart coatings can improve efficiency of a system by reducing inspection times, maintenance costs and equipment downtime.

• Smart coating can also reduce the need for repairing corroded areas in addition to extending the life of components and structures made from corrosive materials.

• Globally, researchers have been studying and inventing groundbreaking properties such as self-healing, self-cleaning, smart tint or anti-corrosion coatings.

• This help in developing durable products which assures safety and longer shelf life of the products and equipment.

• Based on these properties, smart coating are being used in various industries such as medical, military, textile, transport, construction, electronics and many others.

• Growing demand of smart coating in various other sectors is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for key players.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rapidly growing industrialization and technological advancements in the coatings market

• The advantages aligned with smart coatings have increased its usage in various industries and propelled stakeholder to invest in research and development of smart coatings.

• Rapidly increasing need for self-healing coatings in automotive sector

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High cost associated with the raw material and production

• Environmental regulations

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The smart coatings market is segmented on the product, functions, application and geography.

Product

• Single-layer Market, 2019-2029

• Multiple-layers Market, 2019-2029

Functions

• Anti-microbial Market, 2019-2029

• Anti-corrosion Market, 2019-2029

• Anti-fouling Market, 2019-2029

• Anti-icing Market, 2019-2029

• Self-cleaning Market, 2019-2029

• Self-healing Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Automotive and transportation Market, 2019-2029

• Marine Market, 2019-2029

• Building and construction Market, 2019-2029

• Aerospace and defense Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the smart coatings market.

• This enabled the companies to discover and launch smart coatings with unique, environmental friendly properties such as self-healing and anti-corrosion.

• Hempel launched its high-build epoxy intermediate coating to help deliver longer service life for industrial assets.

• Datalase launched its new functional coating for corrugated packaging. This enables the companies to strengthen their product portfolio.

Major Market Players:

3M, PPG Industries, Akzonobel, Axalta Coating Systems, Hempel, Jotun, DOW Corning Corporation, Sherwin-Williams, RPM International, and NEI Corporation.

