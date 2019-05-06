Multi-Body Dynamics Software maker celebrates 500 commercial customer mark of RecurDyn

SEOUL, South Korea, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FunctionBay announces that it has crossed the global 500 commercial customer mark. RecurDyn a CAE software (Multi-Body Dynamics software), is used to study motion in the simulation of the mechanical systems such as automotive, robot, or construction machineries using Multi-Body Dynamics (MBD) technology.

Worldwide RecurDyn is already being used by major companies such as Samsung, Dana, LG, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai or Hitachi, Siemens, Bosch, Campagnolo, Salvagnini and others over 30 countries.

The founder of FunctionBay, Prof. Choi said, "The high completeness of RecurDyn with cutting-edge technologies and the fast technical support and active response for user requests by the professional support team located in several regions could satisfy the customers worldwide and I believe it was the main reason to exceeds 500 global customers."

"We are proud to partner with FunctionBay to deliver the 500th customer of RecurDyn," says Fabiano Maggio of EnginSoft. "Companies in all industries are seeing the need for flexible multibody simulation to truly understand the behavior of their products. RecurDyn is an important part of the process for customers who need to study the impact of motion. More accurate simulations with RecurDyn can result in higher quality that they need in a competitive market."

About FunctionBay

FunctionBay, Inc. is a professional developer of Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) simulation software for the simulation of both flexible and rigid body dynamics. We create engineering solutions, provide sales, marketing, and consulting for CAE software. We are the world leaders in the development of simulation technology. Our customers cover a wide range of engineering disciplines, including automotive, shipbuilding, railway, office equipment, robots, heavy industry, and military vehicles and equipment.

About RecurDyn

RecurDyn is a Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) software focused on Multi-Body Dynamics (MBD), with extended multiphysics capabilities. RecurDyn combines the power of an optimized recursive solver with superior contact technology, providing best-in-class simulation performances. The effectiveness of RecurDyn really comes out when approaching large-scale multibody models, including multiple contacts and flexible bodies.

Users' comments on RecurDyn

"We would like to pursue this further in the future by using the RecurDyn MFBD Toolkit to simulate the flexible components in the assembly that operate in highly dynamic conditions, in order to further optimize our products,"

Dr. Anheuser

Director of Advanced Development and Simulation at Siemens

Automation and Drives, Low-Voltage Controls and Distribution.

"We have finally decided to choose RecurDyn which proved to better fit our needs than its competitors both in terms of performance and usability"

Eng. Giovanni Paolo Bonelli - Advanced Technology Manager of Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Italy

