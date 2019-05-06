Fineqia Arranges for the Issuance and Subscription of Asset Backed Bond

LONDON, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is pleased to announce its U.K. subsidiary Fineqia Limited ("Fineqia Ltd") has successfully arranged for the issuance and subscription of a bond against assets of loan receivables.

Fineqia U.K. placed the bond issued by the PremFina Ltd ("PremFina") and subscribed to by global venture capital firm, Wavemaker Genesis Master Fund ("Wave"), a unit of Wave Financial Group. PremFina created and authorised the issue of an aggregate ten 3.5% Secured Loan Notes (the "Instrument") with an aggregate nominal amount of $100,000. The bond is issued in and subscribed to in U.S. dollars, backed by assets in the form of U.K. loan receivables from premium finance loans. This bond has a six-month maturity term.

"This bond issuance represents a great opportunity for Fineqia Ltd to arrange issuance and subscriptions of high-quality debt instruments," said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fineqia, Bundeep Singh Rangar. "This should pave the way for more such issuances in the future."

PremFina generates loans from the financing of insurance premiums in the U.K., making insurance more affordable for customers. Premium finance is considered high quality debt with U.K. industry loan losses at less than 0.30%. It involves paying the cost of an insurance premium to an insurance company upfront, on behalf on an insured company or person, who then repays the same amount on a monthly instalment basis, along with a finance fee.

Fineqia owns a minority stake in PremFina, which it made to establish a strategic relationship with the debt originator. Fineqia's co-shareholders in PremFina include Japan's Rakuten Capital, the U.K.'s Draper Esprit Plc, a U.K. affiliate of Silicon Valley Bitcoin investor Tim Draper, Thomvest Ventures Inc, the investment firm of Canada's Peter Thomson, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital and Talis Capital.

Founded by CEO David Siemer, Wave is one of the world's leading venture capital firms in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries. Wave was a first-round backer in EOS and Ethereum and have an investment portfolio of more than 25 projects worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome Fineqia as a partner to further our mission of providing institutional investors with the right infrastructure and tools to gain exposure to the growing Digital Asset space," said David Siemer, CEO. "We look forward to continuing this partnership and pioneering a new path together."

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia International Inc. is a listed entity in Canada (CSE: FNQ), US (OTC: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia International outlines the Company's corporate governance, culture, processes and relations by which the Company and its subsidiaries and investments are controlled, directed and governed. Fineqia International oversees and ensures the overall success, planning and growth of the Company and all of its subsidiaries. For more information visit https://investors.fineqia.com/news.

About Fineqia Limited

Fineqia Limited acts as broker bringing an issuing company's securities to the market, distributing and marketing them as well as transparently highlighting the risks and objectively outlining opportunities involved. For more information visit www.fineqia.com.

About Wave Financial Group

Wave Financial is a leading diversified digital asset management company, offering early-stage investment, treasury management and asset management strategies & indices to further the growth of the digital asset ecosystem. Led by CEO, David Siemer and President & Managing Partner, Benjamin Tsai, the Wave Financial team is pioneering the bridge between traditional asset management within a new paradigm of digital assets.

Risk Warning

Investing in start-ups and early stage businesses involves risks, including illiquidity, lack of dividends, loss of investment and dilution, and it should be done only as part of a diversified portfolio. Fineqia Ltd is targeted exclusively at investors who are sufficiently sophisticated to understand these risks and make their own investment decisions. You will only be able to invest via Fineqia Ltd once you are registered as sufficiently sophisticated. Fineqia Ltd, is an appointed representative of Kession Capital Ltd who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Investment are not offers of guaranteed returns and investments can only be made by members via Fineqia Ltd on the basis of information provided in the pitches by the companies concerned. Fineqia Ltd takes no responsibility for this information or for any recommendations or opinions made by the companies. Your capital is at risk.

Forward Looking Statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Fineqia Limited (FRN: 757772) is an appointed representative of Kession Capital Limited (FRN: 582160), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.

For All Enquiries: Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO, Bundeep.Rangar@Fineqia.com, Tel: +1 778 654 2324