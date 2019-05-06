DA 6200 provides processors of meat and olives improved quality and process control

PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that it has launched the DA 6200 NIR analyzer, which will help meat and olive processors to conduct quality and process control more accurately, easily and quickly.

The DA 6200 broadens PerkinElmer's advanced portfolio of food testing solutions, which spans from plant genetics, crop health and nutritional and compositional testing, to adulteration and food fraud detection, as well as pesticide, heavy metal and solvent analysis.

Fast, Accurate Results Bring Insights

The DA 6200 analyzer, part of PerkinElmer's Perten product offerings, is based on next generation Diode Array Near-Infrared Transmission Spectroscopy (NIR) technology, which in 30 seconds provides accurate test results of fat, moisture and protein levels in a sample as well as collagen, salt and ash. This accuracy and speed also translate to very large, inhomogeneous samples.

Using the DA 6200 analyzer, producers of sausage, ground meat or poultry products will be able to get the highest yield from the incoming unprocessed meat. In addition, they can improve consistency in production and verify compliance with regulatory and brand standards for quality of the final product.

Olive oil producers will leverage the analyzer to verify olive quality, predict the potential yield of oil and optimize the oil extraction process.

Easy to Use, Portable and Flexible

Its compact size and battery power option make the DA 6200 analyzer fully portable, allowing flexibility in the production environment. Its intuitive touchpad screen helps technicians and scientists generate clear, easy-to-read results.

The analyzer is also equipped with customized meat and olive product calibrations designed to work across a range of product types, eliminating the need for onsite collaboration development.

"With a world population of over 7.6 billion, the number of people who need to be served by the global food supply chain is constantly expanding," said Greg Sears, vice president and general manager, Food, Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry, PerkinElmer. "It is critical that the food entering this enormous and geographically dispersed market is safe, has nutritional value and delivers on the ingredients and quality levels promised on its labeling. PerkinElmer's food testing solutions are helping customers meet these demands and the new DA 6200 analyzer enables meat and olive producers to further enhance their quality and process control efforts."

For more information on the DA 6200 analyzer, click here or stop by PerkinElmer for a demo at IFFA, May 4-9, 2019 (Stand: A81; Hall: 9.1), in Frankfurt, Germany, and Expoliva 2019, May 15-18, 2019, in Jaén, Spain (Stand: #35; Hall: Carpa Galapago).

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of 12,500 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.8 billion in 2018, serves customers in more than 150 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

