Kulicke Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), announced today that it will be exhibiting at the SMTconnect 2019 trade show in Nuremberg, Germany, from May 7 through 9, 2019.

Kulicke Soffa's latest flexible Electronics Assembly (EA) equipmentwill debut at the trade show along with other range of assembly and packaging solutions in Hall 4A, Booth #440. Apart from delivering high accuracy, maximum versatility with maximized feeding space, the new EA equipment has an improved and unique SlimFit Feeding system, which improves the handling, uptime and reduces change over significantly. The system supports industry 4.0 applications, via the IoT Box for performance monitoring as well as material management and traceability. Along with the equipment is a facial recognition system which offer fast and touchless high-speed authentication access to the system.

Other recently introduced K&S's solution such as the RAPID Pro GEN-S series ball bonder, Asterion hybrid wedge bonder, consumable materials and tools will also be showcased. In addition, the iFlex T2 equipment will be featured as part of the IPC CFX showcase with real-time demonstrations at K&S's booth.

Joeri Durinckx, Kulicke Soffa's Senior Director for EA/APMR Business Unit, said, "With the emerging needs of cybersecurity in the smart manufacturing environment, the use of advanced sensor technology, such as facial recognition, will reduce human dependency enhancing factory security and efficiency."

Kulicke Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. (www.kns.com)

