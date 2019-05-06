Erté Art Deco Private Collection Exclusively Available at North Beach Art Gallery in Fort Lauderdale, FL

One of a kind Collection: Actress, Elizabeth Taylor & Michael Jackson are the only other known collectors of the entire sculpture collection. This is the only one left intact!

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / North Beach Art Gallery announces representation of a priceless, newly acquired ERTÉ ART COLLECTION. Actress, Elizabeth Taylor & Michael Jackson are the only other known collectors of the entire bronze sculpture collection. This is the only one left intact! I would like to see this collection remain complete, since it's not the sum of the pieces that create the value rather the whole of the bronze collection. This privately-held complete collection totals 205 pieces, returned from Aruba to the States. It will be unveiled at a red-carpet exhibition Friday, May 10th from 6-9 pm at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. North Beach Art Gallery representing this collection strives to place this prominent one of a kind collection with a patron to share with a museum or a serious high profile collector out of respect and as the last wish of the late private collector and owner of the collection.

Erté's delicate figures, sophisticated, glamorous and meticulous designs are instantly recognizable. Erté's magnificent creations transmit his sensations and fantasies through the human figure. Influenced by theater, film and fashion, his pieces captured the world around. This is prized collection for only a refined art connoisseur to appreciate & own. This collection features a complete 146 piece Art Deco bronze sculptures, 13 objects de art including vases, bowls, candelabras,10 gold medallions, two mint European limited edition serigraphs suites in original portfolio cases, signed books and extensive documentation.

North Beach Art Gallery was hired to catalog and document for the original collector. Founded in 2013 by Brooke Trace, and named one of the top 10 galleries in Broward County by The New Times. The gallery is the culmination of 20 years in the art business with services including brokering, appraisals, restorations and museum quality framing. Artists works represented include Dali, Picasso, Botero, Simbari, Tobiasse, Neiman, Schluss and many others. The gallery has an exclusive representation of international artists as well.

The collection story originates with a private Dutch collector from Aruba. On a trip to New York City he ventured into R.K. Parker Gallery, thus began his relationship with the gallery, publisher, foundry and artist on May 19, 1981 with purchase of Autumn, 1922, 1921 and Dancer. He purchased his European Edition Hand Signed Serigraph Suites, Numbers and Alphabet in 1982 from Dyansen Gallery. His largest purchase was 42 sculptures from Benedetti Gallery in 1992 with all edition number of 4/375! The Ibis was purchased in 1982. Erté was dissatisfied with the bird head never finishing casting the edition. The foundry tried to buy the initial Ibis back with no success. He rereleased Ibis with an elegant woman's head which was purchased at Eclipse Gallery. The collection is accompanied extensive documentation: personal notes from Erté, original brochures, Certificates of Authenticity, receipts of purchase, limited edition signed books and the program for Erté 90th Birthday Retrospective Exhibition held by the Dyansen Gallery. The collection purchased directly through Erté's New York galleries and foundry.

Erté, was a Russian-born (St. Petersburg) 1920's artist whose birth name was Romain de Tirtoff. A fashion designer known as the father of the Art Deco Era, left an indelible mark through his work in art, fashion, costume and set design. From 1916 to 1937 he was under contract to the American fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar and designed over 200 covers. His illustrations appeared in publications as Illustrated London News, Cosmopolitan, Ladies' Home Journal, and Vogue. The highly stylized illustrations depicted models in mannered poses draped in luxurious jewels, feathers, and soft, flowing materials against a background of Art Deco style interiors style of his era. a real change in his career came in 1965 when he was 73: he met Eric and Salome Estorick, the founders of Seven Arts Ltd., of the Grosvenor Galleries, London and New York. They convinced him to resurrect many illustrations from his Art Deco collection. Through graphic works he was able to reach a large public audience. Erté's work has a timeless stylized quality and within its stylistic limits, his artistic designs are superb.

Overtown Youth Center (OYC) is our community partner in North Beach Art Gallery's Art & Charity Series. The mission of the OYC is to inspire and empower youth and families by fostering hope through enrichment services. Co-founded by real-estate developer Martin Z. Marguiles and NBA Hall-of-Famer Alonzo Mourning, OYC is a year-round youth development agency providing: in-school, after school and summer programming, a parent enrichment program and post-high school support to over 1,500 youth and families in the Overtown neighborhood and surrounding areas. The agency offers a full range of services including educational enrichment, recreational activities, mentoring, literacy initiatives, performing arts, prevention and life skills/training for at-risk youth. For more information, visit www.overtownyouth.org.

The video of the collection may be seen at nobegallery.com or more information visit nobegallery.com or call 954.667.0660.

https://www.nobegallery.com/erte

Media Contact:

Brooke Trace

Direct: (954) 614-2720

info@nobegallery.com

SOURCE: North Beach Art Gallery

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543606/Ert-Art-Deco-Private-Collection-Exclusively-Available-at-North-Beach-Art-Gallery-in-Fort-Lauderdale-FL