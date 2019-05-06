Financial service industry leaders select BigID for transforming protection and privacy of personal data to comply with global privacy regulations

BigID, Inc., a leader in data-centric personal data privacy and protection, today announced it was named the category winner for "Best GDPR Vendor Solution" in A-Team Group's 2019 RegTech Insight Awards. The accolade was awarded based on BigID's innovative ML-driven approach to data discovery and privacy automation.

BigID enables organizations, including those in the financial services industry, to protect and manage the privacy of personal data and comply with global data privacy regulations such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the New York Department of Financial Services Cybersecurity Regulation (23 NYCRR 500).

Today's financial services organizations collect more data on individuals than ever before. BigID uses machine learning and identity intelligence to monitor and analyze risk around personal information, regardless of where it lives providing companies in financial services and additional industries with a thorough understanding of whose data they have, where it resides, how it's being used, and who has access to that data. BigID is automating the understanding and safeguarding of enterprise data to meet regulatory demands, in addition to answering essential compliance aspects of modern privacy regulations that include processing data subject access requests and data breach notification.

"We are proud to be recognized as Best GDPR Vendor Solution, since it speaks to BigID's unique functionality in enabling businesses to thrive in this new age of privacy regulation," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. "Data collection in the financial services industry is increasing at a rampant pace, creating significant challenges in managing and protecting personal information while also remaining compliant with today's everchanging regulatory requirements. As the industry's only data-driven PI discovery and privacy automation platform, BigID addresses this challenge by empowering organizations to know whose data they own and where that data lives."

With this year's competition involving over 30 categories, the 2019 RegTech Insight Awards celebrate outstanding performance by leading vendors of data and technology solutions to the financial industry. Following its shortlisting by an advisory board comprised of industry leaders, BigID was the recipient of the most online votes in its category by people in the industry and readers of notable publications under the A-Team Group umbrella, including Data Management Review and Intelligent Trading Technology

