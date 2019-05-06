New Fluent branding reflects Florida-based company's evolution and plans to expand into major U.S. and global markets; transition to Fluent branding platform will commence immediately across operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas and Puerto Rico

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2019) - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a leading Florida-based medical cannabis company with a mission to deliver the highest standards of cannabis care from nursery to lab to shelf, announced the launch of Fluent Cannabis Care. Fluent replaces the Knox Medical brand, under which the Company currently operates cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Puerto Rico, with plans to expand into international markets.

"Launching the Fluent Cannabis Care brand is a significant step in our mission to redefine the medical cannabis experience for customers in Florida, throughout the United States, and across the globe," said Jose J. Hidalgo, Cansortium Founder & CEO. "Our society is becoming fluent in cannabis, learning and gaining a deeper understanding of cannabis' potential positive impacts on human health and wellness. Fluent reflects our foundational commitment to science, quality, and customer care, and the evolution of the Company into a global cannabis leader with operations that cross borders, languages and cultures."

Since the Company's first sales in 2017, Cansortium has provided tens of thousands of customers with high-quality, consistently-formulated medical cannabis.

Fluent-branded packaging, products, and dispensaries, will be unveiled over the coming weeks, and then expanded to markets throughout the U.S. and internationally.



The launch of Fluent comes on the heels of other major developments in the evolution of the Company as a provider of premium full-spectrum, whole-plant cannabis derivatives:

On March 21 st , Cansortium became a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TIUM.U, raising more than $56 million in capital to enable continued expansion.

, Cansortium became a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TIUM.U, raising more than $56 million in capital to enable continued expansion. The Company recently commenced cultivation at a new 60,000 square feet six-level growing facility in Tampa dedicated to growing premium cannabis for the Florida market. The new cultivation facility, formerly an indoor vertical lettuce farm, nearly triples the Company's Florida capacity.

The Company currently operates 10 dispensaries in Florida and has plans to expand to as many as 30 locations in its home state during 2019.

Mr. Hidalgo concluded, "As we launch Fluent, we remain true to the values that have guided us from our beginning: A commitment to producing high-quality medical cannabis with the highest consistency of formulation to earn the trust of our customers, and a passion for compassionate, genuine care that addresses customers' unique circumstances and elevates their voice and story. We are Fluent Cannabis Care and we look forward to helping cannabis customers around the world become fluent in cannabis."

About Cansortium

Cansortium is a global medical cannabis company operating in highly populous medical cannabis markets with a mission to deliver the highest standards of cannabis care from nursery to lab to shelf. Headquartered in Miami, FL and operating under the brand Fluent Cannabis Care (formerly Knox Medical), the Company through its subsidiaries operates cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities across Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and Pennsylvania, with licensing pending in Michigan and Canada. The Company also has a licensed cultivation facility in Colombia.

