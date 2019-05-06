The Company used a portion of its recent initial public offering to complete preparation of its Grimsby, Ontario facility. The Company will commence use of the campus consisting of 21,780 sq. ft. of greenhouse cultivation capacity, 3,468 sq. ft. for processing and 8,500 sq. ft. of physical plant. The campus is approximately 85% complete for phase 2, which is planned to be completed in Q3, 2019. Once complete, this will increase the total cultivation space to 100,200 sq. ft and an expected annual production of up to 3,320 kgs of dried cannabis and derivitives.
