Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2019) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports drilling at EnGold's 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC has successfully extended high-grade gold bearing quartz vein mineralization near the Aurizon Gold Deposit.

The March campaign at Lac La Hache consisted of 7 short holes designed to test continuity and extensions of two mineralized quartz veins at surface west of the Aurizon Gold Deposit. The veins include a series of narrow, quartz-carbonate, gold-silver-sulphide rich veins in several new showings resulting from follow-up to 2018 soil geochemical anomalies, lying in the hanging wall west of the main Aurizon structure. Additional near-surface grab sampling along the PG Vein was also conducted.

The 7 hole, 463.3 metre drill program extended the "Main Vein" to 180m total strike length, which remains open. Drill hole AZS19-74 tested the northwest end of the Main Vein 10 m beyond the nearest at-surface exposure, cutting 21.2 gpt Au over 0.30 m. Hole AZS19-79 intersected the vein more than 180 m to the SE, about 50 m beyond the previously defined end, cutting 6.3 gpt Au, 0.48 % Cu, 11.8 gpt Ag over 0.50 m. DDH AZS19-76 tested the Main Vein below its initial surface exposure, intersecting 164 gpt Au, 0.95 % Cu, 69.6 gpt Ag over 0.15 m. In addition to the drill campaign, grab samples from trenching on strike of the previously identified "PG Zone" returned gold values of 40.6, 57.6 and 96.1 gpt, copper values of 1.1, 1.2 and 3.6%, and silver values of 169, 207 and 212 gpt. Full tables of the drill and trenching results are inserted below. Also, please see inserted image for the location of the holes and grab samples. Drill intervals reported are core lengths and not true widths as the geometry of the zone has not yet been determined at the depths reported.

"Although the mineralized hanging wall structures encountered to date are narrow, the high gold grades are encouraging," said EnGold VP of Exploration Rob Shives, P.Geo. "and the potential to extend them laterally and to depth is good. The Aurizon Deposit becomes thicker at depth, with increased precious metal values locally associated with silicification, perhaps these hanging wall veins behave similarly. EnGold's exploration plans here include expanding the initial soil sampling in search of possible parallel structures, as well as drilling at depth."

"These gold-rich quartz veins add new excitement to the already compelling exploration potential at Lac La Hache," said EnGold CEO David Brett. "We're looking forward to following up on our many top-priority targets this year."

March 2019 Aurizon Shallow Drilling Assays, Location, Orientation DDH E N Elev. Dip Azimuth EOH Au Cu Ag Interval From To

NAD 83 Zone 10 m m deg deg m g/t % g/t m m m AZS19-73 617703 5757733 1423.9 55 55 80.77 2.00 0.84 6.20 0.30 63.60 63.90 AZS19-74 617738 5757773 1411.1 57 255 35.66 21.20 0.24 2.10 0.30 28.00 28.30 AZS19-75 617739 5757774 1411.1 55 170 73.15 no significant assays AZS19-76 617739 5757773 1411.1 55 210 84.43 164.00 0.95 69.60 0.15 24.80 24.95 AZS19-77 617739 5757773 1413.0 70 210 75.29 no significant assays AZS19-78 617769 5757750 1412.5 55 220 47.85 2.30 0.17 3.60 0.20 42.90 43.10 AZS19-79 617833 5757636 1424.0 55 70 66.14 6.30 0.48 11.80 0.50 16.90 17.40

March 2019 Aurizon Grab Sample Assays, Location, Description

E N Description Au Cu Ag Grab Sample # NAD 83 Zone 10 m g/t % g/t 5325933 617733 5757690 #1 from test pit #1 along PG Vein 2.69 0.01 7.8 5325934 617728 5757695 #2 from test pit #2 along PG Vein 57.6 1.16 207 5325935 617720 5757746 #3 from test pit #3 along PG Vein 40.6 3.63 169 5325936 617712 5757750 #4 from test pit #4 along PG Vein 96.1 1.14 212





Figure 1 Drill hole & assay location map.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2268/44538_ac434e7124846865_002full.jpg

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper/gold exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC. EnGold's vision is to identify and delineate mineral resources at Lac La Hache that could potentially support an economically feasible and environmentally sustainable underground mining operation. The Spout Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the 2017 G1 Copper Discovery, located within a 7-kilometer area on the property, are all considered by EnGold to be potentially underground minable targets. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving exceptional shareholder and stakeholder value by fulfilling its vision to profitably supply valuable and much needed metals to the global marketplace.

Rob Shives P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

EnGold Mines Ltd.

David Brett

President & CEO

For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

