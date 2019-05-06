Pneumatic Tube System Market Worth $2.6 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report on the "Pneumatic Tube System Market by System Type, System Configuration (Multiline, Single-Line, & Point-to-Point), Function (Fully Automatic & Semi-Automatic), End User (Medical and Healthcare, Commercial, & Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Pneumatic Tube System Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 to USD 2.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.9%. The market is mainly driven by demand for automation in material handling across industries, growing medical automation for reproducibility and accuracy, emerging e-commerce industry, and enhanced productivity enabled by improved supply chain processes.





Market for multiline pneumatic tube system to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The market for multiline system is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing deployment of pneumatic tube systems in sectors other than healthcare and solutions to many internal logistics problems attribute to the highest rate of multiline systems. The market for single-line systems is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Fully automatic function to hold largest share of pneumatic tube system market during forecast period

Fully automatic is expected to hold a larger share of the pneumatic tube system market, by function, during the forecast period. Reasons for larger share of the fully automatic pneumatic tube system market are their ability of transferring high volume and ease of system expansion. Fully automatic systems usually are installed when a large number of interacting stations are required within a department. With the ability of transferring high volume and ease of system expansion, fully automatic systems are viable options for inter-departmental logistics.

Growing technological advancement to create demand for pneumatic tubes in the commercial sector

The pneumatic tube system market for the commercial sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the increasing adoption of logistics automation within commercial businesses, commercial end user segment has created a big shift in the overall pneumatic tube system market. Also, growing technological advancement and demand for automation in logistics are expected to create demand for pneumatic tubes in the commercial sector.

Americas to remain a major consumer of pneumatic tube systems during the forecast period

The Americas is expected to be a major consumer for pneumatic tube system solutions during the forecast period. The Americas is the largest market for pneumatic tube systems due to the large number of hospitals, banks, government buildings, casinos, toll plazas, and other fields adopting these systems. Moreover, the growing emphasis of department connectivity and less time processing between courier sending and receiving boosted the demand for pneumatic tube systems in general.

The report profiles the most promising players in the market. The market is highly dynamic because of the presence of a significant number of big and small players operating in it. Key players in the market are Aerocom Systems (Germany), Swisslog Holding (Switzerland), Pevco (US), Kelly Systems (US), Quirepace (UK), Eagle Pneumatic (US), Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie (Netherlands), Siebtechnik (Germany), Hamilton Security (US), Airlink International (US), Hanazeder Electronic (Austria), Colombo Pneumatic Tube Systems (US), Hanter Ingenjörsteknik (Sweden), Oppent (Italy), S&S Engineering (Japan), Air-Log (Germany), Thalmayr (Austria), Zip Pneumatics (US), Lamson Group (US), and Sumetzberger (US).

