Total Telcom Inc.: Total Launches 3 New Products

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / TOTAL TELCOM INC. (TSX-V: TTZ) announced today its wholly owned subsidiary ROM Communications Inc. has completed the development and successful field trials of 3 new satellite devices ready for limited production:

The first product is the 2nd generation of ROM's proprietary TextAnywhere device, the new device is smaller, has a built-in rechargeable battery, improved message latency and will be offered in multiple languages plus a Pilot's version that has global weather and notice to airmen reports.

The second product required the Company to obtain additional licensing from the Satellite provider to offer larger time-based data services, the new DataTraX device is designed for industrial applications requiring data transfers up to 300x larger than our traditional small data packets. DataTraX is currently being evaluated in the forestry market and will complement our existing forestry initiatives in North America and New Zealand.

The third product, simply called TraX, is a small satellite tracking and communication device designed for extreme sporting events such as ultra-marathons, bike racing and sport aviation events. Weighing in at just 159 grams and able to track up to 50 hours on a single charge, TraX will use the Company's existing RacingTraX race management and mapping solutions to provide services to these fast-growing race markets across the Globe.

Company CEO, Neil Magrath, stated "these new products have been successfully field tested in various markets and Global locations. While each new device compliments existing initiatives, they are designed with an open architecture to be adapted to many different applications and market segments."

Trading symbol: TTZ: TSX Venture

For further information regarding this press release please contact Neil Magrath, CEO at (250) 860-3762 (Ext 202)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: TOTAL TELCOM INC.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544226/Total-Launches-3-New-Products