Wolters Kluwer Announces SAP as Star Sponsor for CCH Tagetik In Touch Conference

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and a global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals, will highlight key content from Star sponsor SAP in the CCH Tagetik In Touch conference 2019. With the theme "Mining your Gold," and held in the historic city of Lucca, Italy, May 15-17.

A plenary session on May 16 titled Welcome to the CPM Revolution: Explore the Power of CCH Tagetik and SAP HANA is presented by Erica Lailhacar, Vice President, ISV Global Business Development at SAP and Bani Brandolini, Vice President Strategic Partners at CCH Tagetik. The session will explore how customers have transformed massive volumes of data into actionable insights.

On May 17 there will be a breakout sponsor session titled CCH Tagetik on SAP HANA powered by SAP Analytics Cloud with speakers Bertrand Patigny, OEM EMEA Senior Sales Consultant at SAP; Claus Koppensteiner, Managing Director at CCH Tagetik DACH; and Timo Barth, Solution Architect at CCH Tagetik DACH. This session will focus on how to get ultimate performance and innovation for consolidation, planning, reporting and analysis.

Specific sessions will be dedicated to CCH Tagetik running on SAP HANA through demo and customer stories: attendees will learn how to leverage CCH Tagetik on SAP HANA, and SAP Analytics Cloud to shorten financial processes with high-speed, real-time data while improving the quality and breadth of the information delivered to finance departments.

The overall agenda consists of four main tracks: Budgeting and Planning, Consolidation, Reporting and The Modernization of Finance. Each track includes customer testimonials, product demonstrations, presentations from CCH Tagetik experts, sponsor sessions and one-on-one meetings. Industry experts among the sponsors will be on hand with actionable advice on how to sharpen the competitive edge by looking beyond CPM and modernizing the Office of Finance. You can check the full agenda here

