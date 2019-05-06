Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2019) - EquityIR is proud to announce it has partnered with Paycent.com. Paycent a crypto traded company under the symbol (PYN), with a Mobile APP that's a hybrid mobile wallet which lets users spend their digital assets globally in real time with the help of the Paycent Card.

Paycent is a Singapore based company that serves the crypto space globally by giving users the ability to withdraw cash in local currency at ATMs and at offline merchants in over 200 countries at over 36 Million points.

Paycent is a financial platform powered by Texcent, a Singapore-based company dedicated to deliver fully integrated mobile applications. Texcent has received a remittance license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and is a proud member of Singapore Fintech Association (SFA). The company is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in the Philippines and the U.A.E. Paycent offers several different cards that can provide users instant access to their fiat. The Paycent Mastercard, the Paycent Union Pay Int'l card and the Paycent China Union Pay Card.

Each card has different balance limits, different fee schedules and different requirements for KYC and AML, so make sure to choose the card that works best for you.

Cashback program:

The Paycent card offers a cashback program, Cash-back on PYN HODL from 20th Mar 2019.

According to the Paycent website, Holding PYN tokens in Paycent app will let users reap discount benefits on the Paycent card transactions for Foreign exchange and cash out fees. Follow this link to see the table representing Tier based benefits with respect to number to PYNs being held on the Paycent app.

EquityIR is excited to have been chosen to work their team in providing awareness. EquityIR is a financial news and digital content creation company that delivers news syndication, distribution, social media awareness to assist traded companies and their investor relations teams by building visibility in the financial community.

About Paycent.com



Coins available on the app currently include:

Paycent, Digibyte, Kizuna, Dash, Binance, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cryptoharbor, XRP.

Payments methods to add money to the card include:

Visa, Mastercard, Unionpay, Alipay and WeChat Pay.

Paycent currently trades on 5 crypto exchanges



Coinexchange.io: Yobit.net: IDEX.Market: Token.store: Mercatox.com:

For additional information on Paycent please visit their website at www.paycent.com.

Contact information:

corporate@paycent.com

SG +65 6439 2222

PH +63 2 825 5555

UAE +971 4 395 9999

