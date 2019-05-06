The following information is based on a press release from Sandvik AB (Sandvik) published on May 6, 2019 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Sandvik has decided to initiate a share distribution of Sandvik Materials Technology, creating a new, independent company. The final decision whether new company will be publicly traded is not yet taken. Preparations for the demerger are expected to last at least one year. Provided that the regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Sandvik (SAND), according to one of the below alternatives. For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=723433