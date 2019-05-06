EVI Ventures Corp.: EVI Ventures Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and Executive Officers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / EVI Ventures Corp. ("EVC" or the "Company") announces changes to its board of directors and executive officers of the Company.

Effective May 1, 2019, Bryce Clark and Kevin Smith were appointed as directors.

Effective May 2, 2019:

Ron Miles resigned as a director and officer

J. Scott Munro resigned as CFO

Bryce Clark was appointed CFO

Kevin Smith was appointed CEO

Bios for Appointees

Bryce Clark received his Certified General Accountant (CGA) designation through the University of British Columbia and became a member of the Certified General Accountants Association of British Columbia in August 2004. Mr. Clark is a CGA-CPA and the owner of Bryce A. Clark & Associates Ltd., Chartered Professional Accountant, a privately held accounting firm.

Kevin Smith is the Chief Executive Officer of Freeform Capital Partners Inc. Mr. Smith is an entrepreneur with experience across a host of industries including resources, finance, technology and real estate development. Mr. Smith is the President of Bypass Equipment Ltd., a 40-year-old family business in Langley, British Columbia that specializes in the sale of farming equipment and implementation of such equipment at farming sites. Bypass Equipment Ltd. then evolved into greenhouse development, design and management.

About EVI Ventures

EVI Ventures is a mineral exploration and development company in the Mining Sector. Management continues to explore potential acquisitions and/or development projects in the sector.

For further information please contact:

Bryce Clark, Director

E-mail: bryce@bacassoc.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of EVC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of EVC. Although EVC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because EVC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. EVC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: EVI Ventures Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544261/EVI-Ventures-Announces-Changes-to-its-Board-of-Directors-and-Executive-Officers