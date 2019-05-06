Findit, Inc.: Flooring Companies Can Turn to Findit for their Online Marketing Campaigns To Capture More Leads

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation that trades under the stock symbol (OTC PINK: FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a Social Networking Content Management Platform offers online marketing services to Roofers and Roofing related business owners.

Flooring companies that are looking to reach more customers can utilize Findit to improve and increase their overall online presence. Typically flooring contractors target specific towns that they provide flooring installation to. This is often very competitive. Many flooring companies are targeting the same customers hoping that potential customer call them, to come out for a free in home estimate. Findit specializes in building campaign that targets the areas a flooring company is looking to generate new leads from along with the types of flooring services they provide. The results of Findit flooring campaigns has been an overall improvement in search ranking, traffic to a flooring companies website and most importantly more leads.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIX5g1zA2lE

Findit online marketing campaigns include a variety of paid for services on Findit, but are customized to fit a specific flooring business wants and needs. Findit offers a variety of services coupled with products through Findit that assist in the overall goal of being found in search results more frequently under a wider range of search terms.

Findit provides extension URL's, that are an extension of Findit.com. One flooring company that is located in the Atlanta, Georgia area has been utilizing Findit services and has multiple Findit extension URLs. They include the names of the towns and types of floors they provide. This improves indexing in Findit along with Google, Yahoo and Bing.

Here are a 3 of the 39 Findit URLs Select Floors has on Findit.

The links below are specific to the town and types of floors Select Floors wants to index under in search engines. .

https://www.findit.com/marietta-luxury-vinyl-floors

https://www.findit.com/dunwoody-carpet-installation

https://www.findit.com/johns-creek-flooring/RightNow

Findit online marketing campaigns include content creation. This content is created on Findit and syndicated to other social sites that include Google My Business (GOOG), Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) and bookmarking sites, so that your brand name and the specific names of services can be seen by people scrolling their social feeds and seeing your name.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Clkab2zXrfo

Findit offers video production, like the ones included here. Videos and pictures are typically what are shared most throughout social media. Your marketing campaign can include videos that we produce for you, which are white labeled, and can highlight yourself, business, products, or services, or whatever else you wish to inform people about through the video.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, 'Working with Select Floors has been amazing we love to see the tangible results from the content we create when working with a client."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d06g-Yajblk

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines crawl content posted in Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN and Pinterest by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account and post listings manually. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

