FDP Mold Remediation, a Mold Removal Company, is Now Providing Mold Testing Services

FDP Mold Remediation Services Customers Throughout the Washington DC Metropolitan Area

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2019 / The founders of FDP Mold Remediation, a company that offers mold removal and remediation throughout the Washington DC metropolitan area, are pleased to announce that they are now offering mold testing services to their valued customers.

To learn more about the mold remediation company and read about the causes of and health dangers related to mold, please check out https://www.fdpmoldremediation.com/washington-dc/.

As a company spokesperson noted, since the day FDP Mold Remediation opened for business, they have strived to offer their customers only the best and most effective mold remediation services that are available. The team has more than 12 years of experience in the field, and they are fully licensed, certified and insured.

Now, with the addition of mold testing, FDP Mold Remediation can help even more people throughout the Washington DC area who have spotted mold and are wondering, "Is there a company that offers mold testing and mold removal near me?"

"When you need to know for sure whether you have a mold problem, mold testing will give you the answers you need," the spokesperson noted, adding that if people are able to see mold on the walls, they can get the mold treated without getting it lab tested.

"However, if your insurance company requires confirmation of the mold infestation, mold testing is the only way to have conclusive proof of mold."

When the mold testing specialists from FDP Mold Remediation come to a customer's home, they start by collecting air samples and sometimes samples of materials that are affected by the mold. They will also take a control sample, usually from the outdoor air. As the spokesperson noted, it is important to collect both of these samples, as the test results will help determine what type of mold problem, if any, the customer has.

By being proactive and having their homes tested for mold by the friendly and experienced team from FDP Mold Remediation, homeowners can help prevent further damage by sparing additional surfaces from being impacted by the mold.

"The earlier you seek the intervention, the better it is for you," the spokesperson noted.

About FDP Mold Remediation:

FDP Mold Remediation is a mold remediation company based in Washington, DC. Certified, licensed, and insured, FDP Mold Remediation provides the full range of mold services: mold testing, mold inspection, mold removal, and many others. For more information, please call the company at 202-779-9579 or visit https://www.fdpmoldremediation.com/.

