A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on a quick guide to everything you need to know about market intelligence services. The blog answers some common queries relating to market intelligence services and their role in helping companies revamp business models and projections to suit current business requirements.

Market intelligence involves using multiple sources of information to gain a deeper insight into a company's existing market including their customer profiles, business challenges, the growth potential for a new product/service launch, and the key competitor strategies. By using market intelligence services, companies can understand and meet their customer needs better than their competitors. It also plays a key role in helping companies determine their internal goals.

The most effective ways to gather market intelligence data

Decision makers will be incapable of better decision-making or altering existing business strategies in the absence of market intelligence. Here are some of the best ways in which companies can gather market intelligence data:

Information from the sales teams

Sales teams interact the most with customers. As a result, they will be able to provide enterprises with more accurate and up-to-date information relating to customer needs and the improvements that need to be made to the company's products or services. Feedback from the sales teams is one of the most realistic and practical sources for collecting market intelligence data.

Feedback from channel partners

For product expansions or the sale of new products, the best source of market intelligence is to gather feedback from the company's channel partners. Channel partners can reveal data relating to which products will sell better in the market, which products can be ready to stock, and which product should the enterprise focus on next. Market intelligence solutions also help in suggesting improvements in your current marketing strategies.

Competitors' channel partners

Reliable market intelligence services provide data relating to competitor strategies. Companies can gather this data by interacting with the sales representatives or channel partners of competitors' in the industry. Market intelligence services providers like Infiniti Research can help your company become better equipped to make decisions based on data and then implement winning strategies.

Use social media

Social media monitoring can be used to understand what customers think of a product and whether their expectations are being met or not. Brand monitoring on social media platforms will also help companies understand what the customers are talking about the company.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

