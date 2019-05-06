GTreasury's first quarterly software update in 2019 coincides with the one-year anniversary of its acquisition of Visual Risk and the beginning of its delivery of a single SaaS solution for treasury and risk management. The Q1 release builds upon the single solution and highlights the integration of operations globally under a single GTreasury brand.

"We are commemorating the successful integration of our single solution with a new brand identity, signaling our way forward as one company," says GTreasury Chief Executive Officer Renaat Ver Eecke. "Our global team is united in our focus on continuous innovation and service, grounding every decision, big and small, in the client experience."

GTreasury updates its digital TMS platform using the Agile approach to delivering continuous innovation with major updates each quarter. Among the many updates from Q1 are major improvements to Payments and Financial Instruments and further enhancements to GTreasury's well-known Cash Management worksheets.

Using GTreasury, companies can leverage new ways of processing payments, such as point-of-purchase payments made through Zelle and other digital networks. Treasury can also service the entire organization, centralizing payments processing for better control and accuracy using GTreasury's high-performance payment imports and extracts. These new tools enable Treasury to service the large volume files or unique and complex payment files common in other departments, such as Accounts Payable. Treasuries can also support their expanding businesses by tracking high volume wires and cross-border payments more efficiently, leveraging GTreasury's certification with the SWIFT gpi initiative.

Updates to Financial Instruments in GTreasury simplify the complexities of deal management and support new and existing deal types. The new Renegotiation capability allows users to make changes or updates to a deal easily with a streamlined workflow. Users can unwind or re-position loan deposits or asset backed securities and see details of deal history and versioning.

New deal management and event processing updates simplify and improve the creation and management of balances and payments through the entire deal lifecycle. GTreasury's new money market deal type allows users to easily manage money market investments or issuances with details-at-a-glance on any cash position. In addition, expanded FX mirror trading instruments now include swaps and spots as well as forwards, and back-to-back trades now allow for allocated cash flows. Users can also create new Accrual General Ledger entries for reporting withholding tax.

Keeping the user experience at the center of new updates, GTreasury's newly designed Cash Management Worksheet Set-Up makes creating worksheets more flexible and intuitive. Users can quickly build and preview their progress with drag and drop functionality and more easily create formulas, which simplifies the whole process.

About GTreasury

GTreasury is the leading innovator of integrated SaaS treasury and risk management solutions for the digital treasury organization. Using GTreasury's modern technology platform, treasury organizations can configure any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Accounting, Banking, Risk Management, and Hedge Accounting, in one, integrated SaaS solution. Having acquired Sydney-based Visual Risk, GTreasury's global footprint now spans North America, EMEA and APAC, with headquarters in Chicago. GTreasury is backed by San Francisco-based growth equity firm, Mainsail Partners.

