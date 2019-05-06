Q1 2019 PERFORMANCE

Revenue growth of 26.1%

AKKA North America delivers organic growth of 34.0%

Strong demand in all mobility and digital segments

Group revenue is up by 26.1% in the first quarter of 2019 thanks to the strong growth of AKKA North America and the mobility sector.

in the first quarter of 2019 thanks to the strong growth of AKKA North America and the mobility sector. Like-for-like (lfl) growth momentum amounts to 8.3%. The momentum is robust in each of the four Business Units: 9.3% in France . The demand is strong in all segments of activity. This momentum should continue in the coming quarters. 6.4% in Germany . The group continues its customer diversification and the regionalization of its organization. 34.0% in North America. AKKA North America is capturing strong demand in all mobility segments from US and European customers in the United States. 8.0% in International. Growth in the international business unit is mainly driven by Italy, the United Kingdom and Eastern Europe. Asia and the Middle East recorded growth of 40%.

The integration of PDS Tech, launched two quarters ago, is progressing well and is generating strong commercial synergies. AKKA North America recorded strong growth with Boeing, Honeywell, United Technology and Daimler. The early success of the integration of PDS Tech significantly strengthens the potential of AKKA in North America both in terms of growth and margin improvement.

AKKA North America recorded strong growth with Boeing, Honeywell, United Technology and Daimler. The early success of the integration of PDS Tech significantly strengthens the potential of AKKA in North America both in terms of growth and margin improvement. Strong growth in Digital. With the on-going Parking Valet project signed in 2018, AKKA has strengthened its strategic positioning with VW Group and is negotiating orders worth €62M, of which the first portion has been validated in ADAS, system of connectivity and High Voltage batteries for electric vehicles.

With the on-going Parking Valet project signed in 2018, AKKA has strengthened its strategic positioning with VW Group and is negotiating orders worth €62M, of which the first portion has been validated in ADAS, system of connectivity and High Voltage batteries for electric vehicles. As of 31 March 2019, AKKA employed 20,904 people, an increase of 30.2% compared to Q1 in 2018. Our talents are distributed as follows: 8,019 are in France (+10.7%), 4,925 are in Germany (+1.7%), 3,984 are in North America (+1,932.7%) and 3,975 are employed internationally (+5.5%).

THE GOOD START OF THE YEAR CONFIRMS ALL OF THE GROUP'S OBJECTIVES

OUTLOOK 2019 Confirmation of all 2019 targets

Organic growth 6%

Operating margin 8

Free cash-flow 5

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 21,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2018.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537.

APPENDIX

Q1 2019 REVENUE

Revenue

(in millions) Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Consolidated

Growth Organic

Growth*** Growth

(like-for-like)**** Total Group 446.3 353.9 26.1% 6.6% 8.3% France 169.1 160.4 5.4% 5.4% 9.3% Germany 126.2 118.6 6.4% 6.4% 6.4% North America* 75.6 4.9 1,433.1% 35.9% 34.0% International** 75.4 70.0 7.7% 7.3% 8.0%

* PDS Tech has been consolidated since 1st November 2018

** Excluding Germany and North America

*** Change at constant scope and exchange rates

**** Change at constant scope, exchange rates and number of working days

