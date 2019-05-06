EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on May 06, 2019, 5.45pm CET

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between April 25, 2019 and May 3, 2019.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 25/04/2019 1,000 23.3017 23,302 26/04/2019 1,500 22.7344 34,102 29/04/2019 1,500 23.0080 34,512 30/04/2019 1,500 22.6214 33,932 02/05/2019 2,000 22.2836 44,567 03/05/2019 2,000 22.2543 44,509

As of May 3, 2019, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 220,847 shares at an average price of EUR 20.7599, representing in total EUR 4,584,769.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 313,991 shares (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program) as of May 3, 2019.

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

