SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30: Annual General Meeting

Press release

May 6th 2019

Annual General Meeting

Availability of preparatory documents

SOLUTIONS 30 SE (the Company), European leader in Solutions for New Technologies, informs its shareholders that its annual general meeting (the General Meeting) will be held on Monday May 27th 2019 at 09:00 a.m. (Luxembourg time) at the "Bubbles" lounge on the ground floor of the Sofitel Luxembourg Hotel Le Grand Ducal, 40, boulevard d'Avranches, L-1160 Luxembourg.

The convening notice (the Convening Notice) detailing the agenda of the General Meeting was filed with the Luxembourg Register of commerce and companies, and published in the Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations (RESA) as well as in the Tageblatt, on May 6th 2019. The procedures for attending, participating and voting at this General Meeting are set out in the Convening Notice.

This Convening Notice together with all ancillary documents and preparatory information relating to the General Meeting are available to shareholders and can be consulted as well as downloaded on the Company's website at https://www.solutions30.com/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/



In addition, shareholders may obtain a free of charge copy of those documents at the Company's registered office or by sending a written request to investor.relations@solutions30.com.

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

