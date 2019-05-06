Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource onhow AI-powered analytics is revolutionizing supply chain management.In today's digital era, the evolution of new data formats and disruptive AI technologies have brought in major challenges for players across industries. Artificial intelligence based technologies are not only transforming the way modern enterprises function but have also paved way for new opportunities.

In today's complex business scenario, businesses that do not harness the power of AI and machine learning are at a greater risk of being left behind. Today, several BI-based analytics processes benefit from AI. AI-powered analytics tools empower humans and machines to work intuitively, making the work process more fluid and adaptive. This has also helped players across industries to improve in-store interactions, social-media engagements, increase purchase preferences, and personalize customer interactions to improve customer engagements.

"Businesses that learn to harness the power of AI and machine learning and integrate them with advanced analytics capabilities sooner, rather than later, are set to gain an early advantage," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

How AI-powered analytics is revolutionizing supply chain management

Enhances demand forecasting accuracy

Owing to the uncertainty in demand-supply scenarios, demand forecasting has turned out to be a challenging task for logistics and supply chain professionals. However, with AI-powered analytics solutions businesses can now track and measure all the factors that affect their demand forecasting accuracy.

Improves order management capability

Without reliable data and a robust forecast process businesses fail to deliver precise outcomes. Leveraging AI-based solutions helps businesses to rapidly digest the gigantic troves of sales information, SKU, and store data, delivering actionable insights that aid enterprise decision making.

Increases the effectiveness of supplier relationship management

Supplier-related risks are major concerns for businesses, a wrong choice of supplier could significantly affect an organizations reputation and cause significant losses. With AI-powered analytics solutions, businesses can now analyze supplier data such as on-time and in-full delivery performance, credit scores, audits, and other such information while selecting suppliers.

