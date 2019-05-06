A well-known competitive intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their new free downloadable resource on the tips to successfully launch a new product with competitive intelligence. This free resource provides an overview of the role of competitive intelligence in developing effective product launch strategies and explains how our solutions can help at each stage of a new product launch.

Today, the market is oversaturated with new products and innovations. Gaining a competitive edge in this highly competitive market is a challenging task. With the right processes in place, companies can successfully introduce a new product in the market and gain traction from customers. Also, as the cost of introducing a new product in the market is high, it becomes imperative for companies to center their attention towards successfully marketing the product after its launch.

Tips to successfully launch a new product with competitive intelligence

Evaluating current market dynamics

This is the initial step for companies, who are looking to launch a new product in the market. This involves gauging how the new product is going to be received in the market. Also, evaluating current gaps in the market and building better quality products than competitors can support the product launch process. By effectively evaluating similar products and current gaps in the market, companies can successfully launch a new product while meeting the quality standards.

Integrating the learnings to develop actionable product launch plans

The marketing success of a new product depends on convincing audiences on why they need the product. This involves choosing the right platform to reach the audience, delivering relevant content to the customer base, and educating customers about the benefits of the product through in-product education programs. During this process, it becomes vital to consider how your competitors are promoting their product and service offerings. Competitive intelligence can help businesses to generate smarter insights and take real-time decisions.

Measuring product success

As the cost of introducing a new product in the market is high, it becomes vital for companies to develop capabilities that will help them in tracking and improving the product to meet the market requirements. Gathering feedback from customers and analyzing reasons for product failures can help companies effectively plan for the next phase of the product's life cycle. Competitive intelligence can also help companies to analyze their key competitors' response to new product launches.

