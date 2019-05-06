Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB: Annual General Meeting of Infant Bacterial Therapeutics

At the Annual General Meeting of Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) on May 6, 2019, among other things, the following was resolved:

determination of the annual report

discharge granted to board members and the CEO

that no dividend is given

that the board shall consist of six members without deputies

re-election of board members Margareta Hagman, Lilian Henningson Wikström, Eva Idén, Anthon Jahreskog, Kristina Sjöblom Nygren and Peter Rothschild

re-election of Peter Rothschild as Chairman of the Board

re-election of the registered auditing company Deloitte AB

that fees to be paid to the chairman of the board with SEK 200,000 and an extra compensation for the work as working chairman of SEK 400,000 and to other members not employed by the company with SEK 100,000 each

that audit fees shall be paid according to approved invoice

on the Nomination Committee in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, as well

on guidelines for remuneration to senior executives in accordance with the Board's proposal.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB ("IBT") is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company's class B-shares shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) pharmaceutical company with a product is a clinical stage with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414, for the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis ("NEC") and improvement of so called feeding tolerance in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfil unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

For additional information please contact

Staffan Strömberg, CEO

Daniel Mackey, CFO

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Bryggargatan 10

111 21 Stockholm

Phone: +46 70 670 1226

info@ibtherapeutics.com

www.ibtherapeutics.com









Attachment