Mindfreak Wins CWL London MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL Open Bracket; CWL Anaheim, the Next Major Event of the Season, Begins June 14

Miami Announced as Destination for the CWL Finals, July 19 21

American squad 100 Thieves concluded the third major event of the 2019 Call of Duty World League season, Presented by PlayStation 4, earning the title of CWL London Cup champion. With thousands of live spectators eager to cheer on the competing teams in the biggest Call of Duty esports event in Europe, 100 Thieves battled against the top professional teams from the CWL Pro League to claim the victory. In collaboration with event organizer Gfinity, CWL London delivered a thrilling three-day competition held at London's Copper Box Arena. American teams eUnited, OpTic Gaming and Team Envy rounded-out the remaining top four placing Pro teams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190506005548/en/

CWL London Cup Winners 100 Thieves (Photo: Business Wire)

100 Thieves takes home the gold for the first time this season thanks in part to team chemistry and strategic moves from power player Sam "Octane" Larew, who was also named CWL London Cup MVP following the team's victory.

Over 90 teams competed for a dedicated prize pool in the CWL London MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL Open Bracket, which is a new tournament structure from the Call of Duty World League designed to give amateur hopefuls their own platform of competition. In the end, Australia's Mindfreak emerged on top and captured the amateur CWL London MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL Open Bracket title.

Call of Duty World League action continues May 13 when Division A of the CWL Pro League competes from the MLG Arena, as part of the ongoing regular season. The next major stop of the 2019 Call of Duty World League season is CWL Anaheim, beginning June 14, where teams will look to establish their footholds in the standings as the season drives closer to the CWL Finals this July.

During the event broadcast, Call of Duty World League revealed Miami would be the destination for the CWL Finals, from July 19-21. Taking place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the first-ever CWL Finals combines both CWL Pro League playoffs as well as the last dedicated amateur tournament of the season. The top 16 amateur teams from CWL Finals will qualify for the 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship, taking place later this year. The 32-team competition will also feature all 16 teams in the CWL Pro League.

CWL London action was streamed live to fans worldwide on MLG.com/CallofDuty and Twitch.tv/CallofDuty, as well as, in the live event viewer center within Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 exclusively on PlayStation4.

Visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram for more information and the latest updates related to the CWL. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand, visit MLG.com/CallofDuty and YouTube.com/CODWorldLeague.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected dates, features and events of the CWL Pro League, CWL Anaheim, CWL Finals, and the CWL Championship, are forward-looking statements, that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

2019 Major League Gaming Corp. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS and CALL OF DUTY WORLD LEAGUE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190506005548/en/

Contacts:

Xav de Matos

PR Manager, Call of Duty World League

xdematos@blizzard.com